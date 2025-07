DOWNTOWN LIBRARY DEBUTS “LIBRARY OF THINGS”

THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY HAS EXPANDED ITS OFFERINGS TO RESIDENT CARD HOLDERS TO BORROW FROM THEIR NEW “LIBRARY OF THINGS”.

MATTI SMITH OF THE LIBRARY SAYS A LIBRARY OF THINGS GIVES RESIDENTS A CHANCE TO TRY SOMETHING NEW WITHOUT INVESTING IN IT FIRST AND ALLOWS RESIDENTS ACCESS TO SELDOMLY USED HOUSEHOLD ITEMS:

SMITH SAYS THAT ENDED UP WITH A LIST OF A VARIETY OF PRODUCTS AND TOOLS:

SOME OF THE OTHER ITEMS INCLUDED FOR CHECKOUT ARE A SEWING MACHINE, PAPER SHREDDER, SOME PICKLEBALL SETS AND BLU-RAY PLAYERS, A METAL DETECTOR, TELESCOPE, YARD GAMES, A BLOOD PRESSURE MONITOR, TOOLS AND EVEN A KARAOKE MACHINE.

SMITH SAYS THE ITEMS WERE ALL PROVIDED PRIVATELY:

SHE SAYS THEY ARE NOT ASKING THE PUBLIC TO DONATE OTHER ITEMS AT THIS TIME.

YOU MUST BE 18 YEARS OLD WITH A RESIDENT SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY CARD IN GOOD STANDING TO BORROW AN ITEM FROM THE LIBRARY OF THINGS:

PATRONS MAY CHECK OUT AN ITEM FOR UP TO THREE WEEKS WITH NO RENEWALS.

SOME ITEMS WILL REQUIRE BATTERIES NOT PROVIDED BY THE LIBRARY, AND THEY WILL BE NOTED IN THE ITEM DESCRIPTION.

PATRONS MUST COMPLETE A LENDING AGREEMENT AND LIABILITY WAIVER WHEN BORROWING AN ITEM.