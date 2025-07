TOW TO GO AVAILABLE FOR JULY 4TH HOLIDAY WEEKEND

AS AAA GEARS UP TO ASSIST AN ESTIMATED 700,000 STRANDED DRIVERS DURING THE INDEPENDENCE DAY WEEK, THE AUTO CLUB GROUP IS ALSO REACTIVATING ITS TOW TO GO PROGRAM IN SELECT STATES INCLUDING IOWA AND NEBRASKA.

THE FREE, CONFIDENTIAL SERVICE PROVIDES IMPAIRED DRIVERS AND THEIR VEHICLES WITH A SAFE RIDE HOME, .

TOW TO GO IS AVAILABLE FROM 6PM FRIDAY, JULY 4TH UNTIL 6AM MONDAY, JULY 7TH.

SIMPLY CALL (855) 2-TOW-2-GO – 855-286-9246 FOR A RIDE AND A TOW WITHIN 10 MILES.

THE RIDE CAN’T BE SCHEDULED IN ADVANCE, AND IS DESIGNED FOR THOSE LAST-MINUTE SITUATIONS.

SINCE ITS LAUNCH OVER 25 YEARS AGO, TOW TO GO HAS SAFELY REMOVED NEARLY 30,000 IMPAIRED DRIVERS FROM THE ROAD.