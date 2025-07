POLICE BEGIN ISSUING WARNINGS TO DRIVERS HOLDING CELL PHONES

IOWA’S NEW HANDS FREE CELL PHONE LAW IS NOW IN EFFECT AS OF JULY 1ST, AND DRIVERS AROUND THE STATE ARE ALREADY BEING PULLED OVER.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS SOME WRITTEN WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED LOCALLY:

NOCELL8 OC…..FOUR WRITTEN WARNINGS. :17

FOR THE NEXT SIX MONTHS POLICE ARE FOCUSING ON EDUCATING THE PUBLIC, BUT AFTER JANUARY 1ST, SGT. GILL SAYS VIOLATORS WILL ALSO BE FINED:

NOCELL9 OC……AND COURT COSTS (2X) :16

DRIVERS WILL NOT BE FINED FOR ONE TOUCH TO A CALL THAT OCCURS WHILE DRIVING, LIKE USING BLUETOOTH, BUT THE PHONE CANNOT BE IN THEIR HANDS:

NOCELL10 OC……THE MOTOR VEHICLE. :12

HANDS FREE ALSO MEANS YOU CANNOT ENTER AN ADDRESS TO GPS WHILE DRIVING OR STREAM VIDEOS OR MAKE VIDEO CALLS EVEN WITH VOICE COMMANDS:

NOCELL11 OC….WHILE YOU ARE DRIVING. :05

YOU CAN LEARN MORE ONLINE AT http://DriveSmartIowa.com