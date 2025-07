MCGOWAN OFFICIALLY FILES TO RUN FOR U.S. HOUSE 4TH DISTRICT SEAT

CHRIS MCGOWAN HAS FILED THE PAPERWORK TO CONFIRM HIS DECISION TO RUN FOR CONGRESS SEEKING THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION TO REPRESENT IOWA’S 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT IN THE U.S. HOUSE.

LAST WEEK MCGOWAN BECAME THE FIRST CANDIDATE IN EITHER POLITICAL PARTY TO PUBLICLY ANNOUNCE A COMMITMENT TO RUN FOR CONGRESS IN IOWA’S 4TH DISTRICT AND REMAINS THE ONLY CANDIDATE TO FORMALLY ENTER THE RACE.

MCGOWAN PLANS TO BE IN DES MOINES AT THE STATE FAIRGROUNDS ON THURSDAY TO SEE PRESIDENT TRUMP ANNOUNCE PLANS FOR OUR NATION’S 250TH BIRTHDAY IN 2026.