A FEDERAL JUDGE HAS TEMPORARILY BLOCKED A NEW IOWA LAW FROM TAKING EFFECT THAT WOULD HAVE PLACED RESTRICTIONS ON PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS, OR PBMS.

THE LAW, WHICH WAS SET TO GO INTO EFFECT JULY 1ST, WOULD REQUIRE PHARMACIES TO BE REIMBURSED AT THE AVERAGE COST OF A DRUG.

PBMS ARE THE COMPANIES THAT NEGOTIATE PRESCRIPTION DRUG PRICES BETWEEN MANUFACTURERS AND INSURANCE COMPANIES.

A HEARING ON THE TEMPORARY INJUNCTION HAS BEEN SET FOR JULY 14TH.