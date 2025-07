BRENNA BIRD TO SEEK 2ND TERM AS IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD WILL SEEK REELECTION IN 2026 AND WILL NOT RUN FOR GOVERNOR.

BIRD’S ANNOUNCEMENT THAT SHE’LL SEEK REELECTION COMES A DAY BEFORE PRESIDENT TRUMP IS SCHEDULED TO SPEAK IN IOWA.

BIRD WAS THE ONLY STATEWIDE ELECTED OFFICIAL TO ENDORSE TRUMP BEFORE THE 2024 IOWA CAUCUSES.

EVER SINCE, TRUMP HAS BEEN SUGGESTING BIRD WOULD BE IOWA’S GOVERNOR SOMEDAY.

BIRD IS SERVING IN HER FIRST TERM AS IOWA’S ATTORNEY GENERAL AFTER DEFEATING DEMOCRAT TOM MILLER, THE NATION’S LONGEST-SERVING ATTORNEY GENERAL.

CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA, WHO IS RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR OF IOWA, SAYS BIRD IS AN EXCEPTIONAL AND FEARLESS ADVOCATE FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP AND HIS CONSERVATIVE AGENDA.

HE SAYS THEY ARE FIERCE CHAMPIONS FOR IOWA WHO HAVE WORKED TO SECURE OUR ELECTIONS, DEFEND IOWA FARMERS, SUPPORT LAW ENFORCEMENT, AND PROTECT WOMEN’S SPORTS.