Public Hearing for Proposed Skywalk Upgrades on July 7

Sioux City, IA — A public hearing will be held before the Sioux City City Council in the Council Chambers on July 7, 2025 at 4:00 pm to discuss the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract, and estimate of cost in the amount of $180,000.00, (the construction documents) for the construction of the 4th Street and Jackson Street Skywalk Upgrades Project in Sioux City, Iowa.

Any interested person may appear and file objections to the proposed plans, specifications, contract, or estimated cost of the public improvement. The public improvement project is located in the skywalk system at 4th Street and Jackson Street and includes removal of the existing radiant heat and boiler piping and replacement with three (3) split systems with electric duct heaters to heat and cool the skywalk, removal and replacement of the ceiling system, electrical modifications, and installation of a new panel and closet to provide electricity to the new split systems.