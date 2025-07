GRANDVIEW PARK TO BE SPRAYED FOR MOSQUITOES

THE ANNUAL SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL IS THIS WEEKEND AT GRANDVIEW PARK.

CITY CREWS WILL BE SPRAYING THE PARK FOR INSECTS FROM 9-10:30 P.M. ON FRIDAY, JULY 4TH.

THE SPRAYING IS FOR THE BENEFIT OF THOSE ATTENDING THE SATURDAY IN THE PARK MUSIC FESTIVAL ON JULY 5TH AT THE BANDSHELL.

CITY STAFF ASKS THAT EVERYONE REFRAIN FROM BEING IN THE PARK DURING THE SPRAYING FRIDAY NIGHT.