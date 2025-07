FLAGS TO FLY HALF STAFF THURSDAY IN HONOR OF ROCKY DE WITT

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ORDERED ALL FLAGS IN IOWA TO BE LOWERED TO HALF-STAFF AND REMAIN AT HALF-STAFF FROM SUNRISE TO SUNSET ON THURSDAY, JULY 3RD IN HONOR AND REMEMBRANCE OF IOWA DISTRICT ONE SENATOR ROCKY DE WITT.

DE WITT, OF LAWTON, IOWA, WAS A CAREER 22-YEAR EMPLOYEE OF MIDAMERICAN ENERGY BEFORE HE JOINED THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AS A DEPUTY.

DE WITT WAS ELECTED TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS IN 2016 AND IN 2022, HE WAS ELECTED TO THE IOWA SENATE..

DE WITT PASSED FROM CANCER ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 25TH.

FLAGS WILL BE FLOWN AT HALF-STAFF ON THE STATE CAPITOL BUILDING AND ON FLAG DISPLAYS IN THE CAPITOL COMPLEX.

FLAGS WILL ALSO BE AT HALF-STAFF ON ALL PUBLIC BUILDINGS, GROUNDS, AND FACILITIES THROUGHOUT THE STATE.