FIRE RESCUE RETAINS FOOD DRIVE TITLE

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE RETAINED THEIR TROPHY IN A FRIENDLY COMPETITION WITH THE SIOUX CITY POLICE

DEPARTMENT TO COLLECT THE MOST CANNED FOOD DONATIONS FOR THE SIOUXLAND SOUP KITCHEN IN JUNE.

CITIZENS WERE ABLE TO DROP OFF ANY NON-EXPIRED CANNED GOODS TO LOCAL SIOUX CITY FIRE STATIONS AS WELL AS POLICE HEADQUARTERS OR ALSO MAKE A CASH DONATION VIA VENMO TO POLICE OR FIRE RESCUE.

MORE THAN $1,500 WAS RAISED BETWEEN THE TWO DEPARTMENTS AND HUNDREDS OF CANNED GOODS WERE

COLLECTED. WITH A GENEROUS DONATION FROM SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS LOCAL 7.

THE REAL WINNER WAS THE SOUP KITCHEN, WHICH RELIES SOLELY ON PRIVATE DONATIONS.