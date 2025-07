ERNST AMENDMENT INCLUDED IN SENATE PASSAGE OF BIG BUDGET BILL

THE U-S SENATE APPROVED AN AMENDMENT IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST OFFERED ON THE MASSIVE TAX AND SPENDING BILL SENATORS NARROWLY PASSED TODAY (TUESDAY).

EARLIER THIS YEAR, THE SENATE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A BILL TO IMPLEMENT THE POLICY AND THE ERNST AMENDMENT EASILY PASSED OVERNIGHT BY A VOICE VOTE.

ERNST SAYS DURING THE FIRST TWO YEARS OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION, THOUSANDS OF MILLIONAIRES WERE PAID 271 MILLION DOLLARS IN UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE AND SHE HAS BEEN PROPOSING THIS CHANGE SINCE 2023.

NEARLY 15-THOUSAND MILLIONAIRES GOT UNEMPLOYMENT CHECKS IN 2021 ACCORDING TO THE I-R-S.

THE SENATE PASSED THE TOTAL BILL ON A 51-TO-50 VOTE.

BOTH OF IOWA’S SENATORS JOINED 48 REPUBLICANS IN VOTING FOR THE BILL.

VICE PRESIDENT J-D VANCE BROKE THE TIE AND SENT THE REVISED PACKAGE BACK TO THE HOUSE.

