Dreamworks Collision Center Earns Official OEM Certification

North Sioux City, SD — Dreamworks Collision Center is proud to announce its recent certification by leading automotive manufacturers, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to service excellence and quality repairs. The center is now officially part of the prestigious GM Collision Repair Network, Ford Certified Collision Network, Hyundai Certified Collision Repair Center, Kia Certified Collision Center, and FCA Certified Collision Repair Network.

This achievement certifies Dreamworks Collision Center’s capacity to deliver top-tier repair services for a range of esteemed brands, including GMC, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat, Hyundai, and Kia. The OEM Certifications affirm that Dreamworks Collision Center meets the rigorous standards set by these manufacturers for quality, safety, and customer satisfaction.

“Achieving these certifications reflects our ongoing dedication to maintaining the highest standards in collision repair,” said Chad Waples, Owner of Dreamworks Collision Center. “We are thrilled to offer our customers the peace of mind that comes with knowing their vehicles will be repaired to the original equipment manufacturer standards.”

This certification not only underscores Dreamworks Collision Center’s technical expertise and advanced repair methodologies but also reinforces its commitment to using OEM-approved parts and techniques. Customers can expect a seamless repair experience with the assurance that their vehicles receive the best care possible.

Dreamworks Collision Center, located in North Sioux City, is dedicated to providing superior collision repair services backed by a team of highly skilled professionals. With a focus on quality, safety, and customer satisfaction, Dreamworks Collision Center is committed to restoring vehicles to their pre-accident condition.

For more information about Dreamworks Collision Center and its services, please visit www.dreamworkscollision.com or contact at 605-540-0191.