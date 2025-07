COUNTY CONVENTIONS WILL CHOOSE STATE SENATE CANDIDATES FOR SPECIAL ELECTION

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR MICHELLE SKAFF SAYS LOCAL DEMOCRATS AND REPUBLICANS WILL SOON CHOOSE CANDIDATES TO COMPETE IN AN AUGUST 26TH SPECIAL ELECTION TO FILL THE REMAINING TERM OF STATE SENATE DISTRICT ONE IN THE IOWA LEGISLATURE:

SPECIAL4 OC……FOR THE DEMOCRATS. :18

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SET TUESDAY, AUGUST 26TH AS THE DATE FOR THE SPECIAL ELECTION FOLLOWING THE RECENT DEATH OF STATE SENATOR ROCKY DE WITT.

SKAFF SAYS INDEPENDENT OR 3RD PARTY CANDIDATES MAY ALSO SEEK TO BE ON THE BALLOT:

SPECIAL5 OC…….AUGUST 1ST. :20

SKAFF SAYS ONLY STATE SENATE DISTRICT ONE VOTERS WILL CAST BALLOTS IN THE ELECTION, IT IS NOT COUNTYWIDE:

SPECIAL6 OC………THE POLLING LOCATION. :18

SOME OF THE 22 PRECINCTS ARE COMBINED, SO SKAFF EXPECTS ONLY 13 POLLING LOCATIONS WILL BE USED, WITH 12 OF THEM AT SIOUX CITY SCHOOLS.

THE ELECTION WILL TAKE PLACE THE DAY AFTER SCHOOL STARTS IN SIOUX CITY, WHICH SKAFF WANTED TO AVOID:

SPECIAL7 OC……….ON AUGUST 26TH. :21

SKAFF SAYS SHE WILL RELEASE A LIST OF WHICH PRECINCTS WILL BE OPEN FOR THE ELECTION IN THE NEXT WEEK OR SO.