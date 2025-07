BODY OF WOMAN BELIEVED DROWNED IN MISSOURI RIVER HAS BEEN RECOVERED

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE BODY OF A WOMAN WHO DISAPPEARED WHILE SWIMMING IN THE MISSOURI RIVER ON SUNDAY HAS BEEN RECOVERED.

THE MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WAS CONTACTED BY A BOATER ON THE RIVER THAT FOUND THE BODY.IN THE AREAS OF ONAWA,, IOWA AND DECATUR, NEBRASKA IN THE MISSOURI RIVER AROUND 5:25 P.M..TUESDAY AFTERNOON..

THE DECATUR FIRE DEPARTMENT RESCUE BOAT RETRIEVED THE BODY.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE AND THE MONONA COUNTY SHERIFF BELIEVE THAT THIS IS THE BODY OF THE MISSING SWIMMER WHO WAS BELIEVED TO HAVE DROWNED SUNDAY AFTERNOON IN THE SOUTH SIOUX AREA AND HER FAMILY HAS BEEN NOTIFIED.

THE VICTIM’S BODY HAS BEEN TRANSPORTED TO THE IOWA MEDICAL EXAMINERS FOR FORMAL IDENTIFICATION.

THE NAME OF THE VICTIM IS NOT BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME.

