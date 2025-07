BE SPECIFIC IF MAKING A FIREWORKS COMPLAINT CALL

JULY IS HERE, AND MANY PEOPLE ARE ALREADY SHOOTING OFF FIREWORKS IN SIOUX CITY, EVEN THOUGH IT’S NOT LEGAL TO DO SO UNTIL THURSDAY AT 9 A.M.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS IF YOU ARE GOING TO REPORT SOMEONE WHO IS IGNITING FIREWORKS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD, YOU HAVE TO HAVE SPECIFIC INFORMATION ABOUT THE LOCATION:

IGNITE3 OC……..LIGHTING THEM OFF. :23

SGT. GILL SAYS THE PERSON CALLING CAN DO OTHER THINGS TO HELP MAKE SURE THE COMPLAINT IS EVIDENCED, BUT ALSO HAS SOME RESPONSIBILITY WHEN MAKING THAT CALL:

IGNITE4 OC….ISSUE A CITATION. :21

A NEW STATE LAW MAKES IT CLEAR WHEN SHOOTING OFF FIREWORKS IS LEGAL IN IOWA:

IGNITE5 OC……..TO A CITATION. ;21

AS OF TUESDAY NOON, JULY 1ST, SGT. GILL SAYS ONLY ONE EXACT ADDRESS COMPLAINT HAS COME IN WHICH RESULTED IN THAT RESIDENT BEING ISSUED A WARNING.

KSCJ file photo