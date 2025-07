ALGONA WOMAN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR MILLION DOLLAR THEFT

AN ALGONA, IOWA WOMAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON IN SOUTH DAKOTA AFTER EARLIER BEING CONVICTED OF STEALING $1.78 MILLION DOLLARS IN STATE AND FEDERAL FUNDS FROM THAT STATE’S DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICE’S CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES.

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY SAYS 68-YEAR-OLD LONNA CARROLL, A FORMER STATE D-S-S EMPLOYEE, WAS SENTENCED TUESDAY TO 13 YEARS IN PRISON, WITH SIX YEARS SUSPENDED,

CARROLL WAS CONVICTED IN APRIL BY A HUGHES COUNTY JURY ON TWO FELONY COUNTS OF AGGRAVATED GRAND THEFT.

SHE WAS SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON WITH FIVE YEARS SUSPENDED ON THE FIRST COUNT AND THREE YEARS IN PRISON WITH ONE YEAR SUSPENDED ON THE SECOND COUNT.

THE SENTENCES WILL BE SERVED CONSECUTIVELY.

CARROLL ALSO WAS ORDERED TO PAY BACK THE ENTIRE AMOUNT AS WELL AS COURT COSTS.