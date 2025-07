SPECIAL ELECTION SET FOR DE WITT’S STATE SENATE SEAT

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS ISSUED A PROCLAMATION SETTING TUESDAY, AUGUST 26TH AS THE DATE FOR A SPECIAL ELECTION IN IOWA SENATE DISTRICT ONE FOLLOWING THE DEATH OF IOWA STATE SENATOR ROCKY DE WITT.

DE WITT WAS FIRST ELECTED TO THE IOWA SENATE IN 2022 AND PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS A MEMBER OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE BEFORE BEING ELECTED TO THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS IN 2016.

DE WITT WAS DIAGNOSED WITH PANCREATIC CANCER IN JANUARY OF 2024 AND PASSED AWAY LAST WEEK ON JUNE 25TH AT THE AGE OF 66.