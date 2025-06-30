Sergeant Bluff Farmers Market Opening July 6th

Sergeant Bluff, IA — The Sergeant Bluff Farmers Market will open July 6, 2025. Located at the Sergeant Bluff Rec Complex, it will be open from 5:00 – 7:30 pm and host a variety of vendors, food trucks, and live music. The market is sponsored by Pioneer Auto and KARS Detail Center.

Vendors include Clay by Jestina Rae, Busy Rolling Pin, Purdy C Designs, Tooley’s Treats, Pampered Pantry Sourdough, Ashley Rae Makes Things, and more.

The market began in 2024 and hosted 32 different vendors during their first year, as well as over 200 people each week. This year, the market will be open on four different Sunday evenings: July 6th (Opening Night), July 20th (Family Fun Night), August 3rd (Fit & Fresh Night), and August 17th (The Final Fiesta.)