SEARCH SUSPENDED FOR MISSING WOMAN IN MISSOURI RIVER

RECOVERY EFFORTS HAVE ENDED IN THE MISSOURI RIVER IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY FOR A MISSING 23 YEAR OLD WOMAN.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY FIRE CHIEF DOUG KOOPMAN SAYS THE WOMAN WADED OUT ROUGHLY TEN FEET FROM SHORE SUNDAY WHEN SHE WAS SWEPT AWAY BY THE CURRENT AND DID NOT RESURFACE.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, DAKOTA CITY AND SIOUX CITY ALL HAD BOATS ASSISTING IN THE SEARCH AS WELL AS DIVERS AND OTHER PERSONNEL SEARCHING ALONG THE SHORE ON SUNDAY AND AGAIN MONDAY MORNING AND AFTERNOON.

KOOPMAN SAYS THE SEARCH HAS ENDED FOR NOW.