SAND TO CAMPAIGN IN NW IOWA THIS WEEK

STATE AUDITOR AND DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR ROB SAND WILL BE MAKING 14 CAMPAIGN STOPS IN NORTHWEST IOWA THIS WEEK.

HE LAUNCHED A 100 TOWN HALL TOUR OF THE STATE LAST WEEK, ASKING THE FIRST TWO CROWDS IN CENTRAL IOWA TO SING “AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL” TOGETHER.

SAND SAYS IT’S A UNIFYING EXERCISE AT A TIME WHEN POLITICS SEEMS UNHEALTHY.

ON TUESDAY, SAND IS SCHEDULED TO BE IN OSCEOLA, LYON, SIOUX, PLYMOUTH, CHEROKEE AND O’BRIEN COUNITES.

HIS LE MARS STOP IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY IS SET FOR 3:45 P.M. AT THE WELLS VISITOR CENTER AND ICE CREAM PARLOR.

WEDNESDAY, SAND’S TOWN HALLS ARE IN CLAY, BUENA VISTA, POCAHONTAS AND PALO ALTO COUNTIES.