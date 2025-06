IOWA HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY WON’T BE RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR.

THE 42 YEAR-OLD REPUBLICAN FROM NEW HARTFORD IS DECIDING TO RUN FOR ANOTHER TERM IN THE IOWA HOUSE.

GRASSLEY HAS REPRESENTED HOUSE DISTRICT 57 IN NORTHEASTERN IOWA, WHICH INCLUDES BUTLER COUNTY AND PART OF BREMER COUNTY SINCE 2020.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS ANNOUNCED EARLIER THIS YEAR THAT SHE WON’T SEEK ANOTHER TERM.