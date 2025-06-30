New Parental Leave Laws Go Into Effect July 1st

According to House File 889, state government employees entitled to leave under the federal Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993 will now receive four weeks of paid leave for the birth or adoption of child. Iowa joins 24 other states in offering paid leave for their government employees.

For private employers, House File 248 now requires them to treat an employee who adopts a child six years or younger the same as the biological parent of a newborn for purposes of employment policies, benefits and protections for the first year of the adoption.

Both laws, signed by Governor Kim Reynolds, will go into effect July 1st.