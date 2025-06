JACKLEY ANNOUNCES BID FOR CONGRESS

SOUTH DAKOTA’S ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY HAS HIS SIGHTS SET ON WASHINGTON, ANNOUNCING HIS PLANS TO RUN FOR CONGRESS IN 2026.

JACKLEY SAYS HE’S PREPARING TO CAMPAIGN FOR SOUTH DAKOTA’S LONE U.S. HOUSE SEAT, CURRENTLY HELD BY REPUBLICAN DUSTY JOHNSON.

JOHNSON HASN’T SAID IF HE’LL RUN AGAIN AND IS CONSIDERING A BID FOR GOVERNOR INSTEAD.

JACKLEY, A REPUBLICAN FROM PIERRE, SAYS WASHINGTON IS WHERE HE WANTS TO FIGHT ISSUES LIKE DRUG TRAFFICKING, CORRUPTION, AND OVERSPENDING.

HE’S SERVED AS SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL TWICE — FIRST FROM 2009 TO 2019, AND AGAIN SINCE 2022.

JACKLEY HASN’T OFFICIALLY FILED FOR THE RACE YET, BUT SAYS IT’S THE RIGHT MOVE FOR HIM AND FOR SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE PRIMARY IS SET FOR JUNE 2ND, 2026.