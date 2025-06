FEENSTRA URGES SENATE TO ADVANCE BUDGET BILL

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA IS AMONG U-S HOUSE REPUBLICANS URGING SENATORS TO PASS PRESIDENT TRUMP’S TAX, SPENDING AND POLICY PACKAGE.

FEENSTRA POSTED SIX MESSAGES ON SOCIAL MEDIA THIS WEEKEND, TOUTING THE PROPOSED TAX CUTS ON TIPS, OVERTIME AND INTEREST ON AMERICAN-MADE CARS THAT ARE IN THE BILL.

BIGBILL4 OC………IN THE U.S.” :05

FEENSTRA SAYS THE BILL WILL VIRTUALLY ELIMINATE THE ESTATE TAX BY PERMANENTLY RAISING THE AMOUNT SOMEONE CAN INHERIT — WITHOUT PAYING FEDERAL TAXES — TO 15 MILLION DOLLARS.

BIG BILL5 OC……A PILFER TAX.” :04

SENATORS WERE DEBATING THE BILL SUNDAY NIGHT.

PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS SAID HE WANTS TO SIGN THE BILL INTO LAW BY JULY 4TH, IF POSSIBLE.

Radio Iowa contributed