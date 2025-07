DUSTY JOHNSON TO SEEK SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR’S POST

SOUTH DAKOTA CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON HAS ANNOUNCED HE IS RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR IN THE STATE.

JOHNSON CHAIRS THE HOUSE G-O-P’S MAIN STREET CAUCUS AND IS THE ONLY SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE MEMBER.

HE HAS SERVED IN CONGRESS SINCE 2019, AND IS THE 3RD REPUBLICAN TO SEEK THE POSITION CURRENTLY HELD BY LARRY RHODEN.

SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE SPEAKER JON HANSEN AND BUSINESSMAN TOBY DOEDEN OF ABERDEEN ARE ALSO RUNNING, ALONG WITH 19 YEAR OLD DEMOCRAT ROBERT ARNOLD.

GOVERNOR RHODEN HAS NOT ANNOUNCED IF HE WILL SEEK A FULL TERM IN OFFICE.

HE IS FINISHING THE TERM OF FORMER GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM, WHO IS NOW THE U.S. HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY.

