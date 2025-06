RECOVERY EFFORTS WILL RESUME MONDAY MORNING IN THE MISSOURI RIVER IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY FOR A MISSING 23 YEAR OLD WOMAN.

AUTHORITIES SAY THE WOMAN WAS SWIMMING ROUGHLY TEN FEET FROM SHORE SUNDAY WHEN SHE WAS PULLED UNDER THE WATER AND DID NOT RESURFACE.

MULTIPLE POLICE DEPARTMENTS AND DIVE TEAMS ARE ASSISTING.