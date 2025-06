ARENA DANCERS EARN NATIONAL TITLES

OVER 45 SIOUXLAND AREA DANCERS OF THE ARENA DANCE ACADEMY OF SIOUX CITY RECENTLY COMPETED IN THE BRAVO NATIONAL DANCE COMPETITION IN MINNEAPOLIS.

THEY COMPETED IN SOLO, TRIO, AND GROUP ROUTINES OVER FIVE DAYS THIS PAST WEEK, CULMINATING IN FOUR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS AND TWO GRAND NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS.

THE FOUR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROUTINES AND TWO GRAND NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS ROUTINES WERE CHOREOGRAPHED AND COACHED BY ARENA DANCE STUDIO MANAGER AND MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY DANCE TEAM MEMBER, CALI COOPER.

THE GRAND NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROUTINES WERE TITLED ABBA AND TIGHTROPE .

THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROUTINES WERE: BIRTHDAY BASH, WICKED, ABBA AND TIGHTROPE.

THE LOCAL DANCERS ALSO BROUGHT HOME THE JERRY LONG SPIRIT AND SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD AT NATIONALS – RECOGNIZING A STUDIO THAT CONSISTENTLY SUPPORTS OTHERS, CARRIES THEMSELVES WITH INTEGRITY AND DEMONSTRATES HIGH CHARACTER.