2025 Mental Health & Wellness Expo to be held in Sioux City

Sioux City, IA — The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce will host a Mental Health & Wellness on Tuesday, July 22, from 4:00 – 6:30 pm at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Join us for this free community event, featuring over 20 vendors offering health and mental wellness resources and support. Enjoy complimentary food, fun activities for the kids, and explore strategies for self-care, stress management, and overall wellness. This event is open to all ages!

Whether you’re seeking guidance, inspiration, or simply looking to connect with others, this expo creates a supportive space where families can bond, learn, and focus on health and mental wellness together.

Vendor spots are available for just $50, and the event is free and open to the public. A concession stand will be on-site for food and beverages. Register to be a vendor here.