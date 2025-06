YANKTON WOMAN DIES IN ROLLOVER ACCIDENT

A 44-YEAR-OLD YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA WOMAN SUSTAINED FATAL INJURIES IN A SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH EARLY SATURDAY MORNING, FOUR MILES SOUTH OF THE TOWN OF WAGNER.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS SHE WAS DRIVING A 2002 FORD F-150 NORTH ON 394TH AVENUE NEAR 299TH STREET AND LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE.

INVESTIGATORS SAY SHE OVERCORRECTED, CAUSING THE VEHICLE TO OVERTURN INTO A DITCH..

THE DRIVER WAS TAKEN TO A NEARBY HOSPITAL WHERE SHE DIED FROM HER INJURIES.

A 47-YEAR-OLD MALE PASSENGER IN THE TRUCK SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES.

NEITHER OCCUPANT WAS WEARING A SEAT BELT..

THEIR NAMES HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.