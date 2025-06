STRONG STORMS KNOCK OUT POWER TO HUNDREDS OF NW IOWA RESIDENTS

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ROLLED THROUGH MORTHWEST IOWA EARLY SUNDAY MORNING, WITH WINDS CAUSING DAMAGE AND KNOCKING OUT POWER TO HUNDREDS OF RESIDENTS.

IN HOSPERS, THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS NO TRAVEL WAS ADVISED THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING, BECAUSE OF SEVERAL DOWNED TREES AND POWER LINES THAT TOOK OUT POWER IN THE TOWN.

A TREE BLOCKED THE ROADWAY AT JACKSON AVENUE AND 330TH STREET AROUND THREE MILES SOUTHWEST OF BOYDEN.

NEARLY 2000 PLYMOUTH COUNTY RESIDENTS LOST POWER SHORTLY AFTER 4 A.M.

ANOTHER 231 IDA COUNTY RESIDENTS ALSO LOST POWER BECAUSE OF THE STORMS.