South Sioux City Area Chamber to host Two Politicians

South Sioux City, NE — The South Sioux City Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism will host two events with Nebraska politicians.

A Meet n Greet will be held with State Senator Glen Meyer at City Hall on Tuesday, July 1st at 1615 1st Ave South Sioux City from 10:30am-11:30am. The Senator will give a short recap of the Legislative session.

Meyer represents District #17 and sits on the Education, Health and Human Services, and State-Tribal Relations Committees. He was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2024 and is a retired farmer and businessman.

On Wednesday, July 2, Congressional Representative Adrian Smith will be at the Koffee Knechtion at 419 Golf Road South Sioux City from 10:15am-10:45am to give updates from Washington.

Adrian Smith serves Nebraska’s third district. He was elected to Congress in 2006 and worked as an educator and real estate agent prior. He serves on the Ways and Means committee and helped craft the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.