Pioneer Village Christmas in Need of Non-Profit or Community Organization

Le Mars, IA — The Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce is actively seeking a non-profit or community organization to continue organization of the Pioneer Village Christmas event. Deadline to express interest is today, June 30.

Interested parties can contact the Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce at 712-546-8821 to learn more about taking over the event.

According to the chamber’s executive director, Lori French, the chamber has “made the difficult decision to refocus our resources on supporting our local businesses during the crucial holiday shopping season. We believe Pioneer Village deserves a dedicated team that can give this wonderful tradition the attention it truly deserves.”