Iowa DNR Fines Knife River Midwest, LLC

Sioux City, IA — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued a $10,000 fine to Knife River Midwest, LLC, a Sioux City construction company, for “repeated” violations of its permit regarding emissions at its Sioux City Hot Asphalt Plant. The DNR will require the plant to retest its plant for carbon monoxide and particulate matter emissions by the end of July, as well as submit “any required construction permit applications” based on the stack test results. Knife River Midwest may have to make changes to their plant to bring their emissions within the permitted range, depending on the results of the tests.

Knife River Midwest, LLC provides construction materials and services including aggregates such as stone, sand and gravel, as well asphalt, concrete, and “a complete line of heavy-civil construction services.” According to their website, they are committed to “putting people first.”