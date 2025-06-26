Morningside University Slowed in Quest to Build New Baseball Field

Sioux City, IA — After a failed contract negotiation with the Sioux City Explorers before the 2025 season, the Morningside University Mustangs lost access to their prior home field at Lewis & Clark Park—and now, plans to construct a new field have hit a snag.

The university plans to build a baseball stadium on college-owned land at 1885 Buchanan Road. Their application was approved by the Woodbury County Zoning Commission, but the residents have complained about the potential construction. At the Board of Adjustments meeting, the issue was tabled. It will be reviewed at their next meeting on July 7.

According to Jim Sykes, the field would host 15-17 games annually and only be used by the university’s baseball team.

“The project’s design will minimize environmental impact, incorporating features such as permeable surfaces, native landscaping, and noise/light control strategies. The development will also attract visitors, promote local businesses, and provide a gathering space for events, fostering economic growth and social interaction,” a board of adjustments summary stated.