WOODBURY COUNTY MOURNS THE PASSING OF ROCKY DE WITT

STATE SENATOR AND FORMER WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR ROCKY DE WITT HAS DIED AFTER A LONG BATTLE WITH CANCER..

DE WITT WON A SEAT ON THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS IN 2016, AND SERVED A TERM AND A HALF, AND THEN WAS ELECTED TO THE IOWA SENATE DISTRICT 1 SEAT TO REPRESENT THE PEOPLE OF SIOUX CITY AND LAWTON.

AS THIS YEAR’S STATE SESSION WAS DRAWING TO A CLOSE, HE MANAGED A CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT WHICH REQUIRES SUPER MAJORITIES OF THE LEGISLATIVE CHAMBERS TO APPROVE ANY FUTURE INCREASES IN THE INDIVIDUAL INCOME TAX OR THE STATE’S CORPORATE TAX.

THE TITLE OF THIS MEASURE IS TWO-THIRDS LEGISLATIVE VOTE REQUIREMENT FOR INCOME TAX INCREASE BILLS AMENDMENT, AND IOWANS WILL VOTE ON THIS CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT IN THE GENERAL ELECTION TO BE HELD NOVEMBER 3RD, 2026.

ROCKY DE WITT WAS ALSO A STRONG DEFENDER OF THE SECOND AMENDMENT AND A LIFE MEMBER OF THE NATIONAL RIFLE ASSOCIATION.

HE WAS ALSO A MEMBER OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND SERVED ON THE COUNTY’S LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AUTHORITY.

BEFORE THAT, DE WITT WORKED FOR MIDAMERICAN ENERGY FOR 22 YEARS.

