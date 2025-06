SUSPECT CHARGED AFTER SHOTS FIRED IN MORNINGSIDE DISPUTE

NO INJURIES OCCURRED AND A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING AN EXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE IN MORNINGSIDE TUESDAY EVENING.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO A DISTURBANCE IN THE 2500 BLOCK OF SOUTH STEELE JUST BEFORE 6:30 P.M.

SGT. GILL SAYS THE SUSPECT, 52-YEAR-OLD JAMES SHANK, ALLEGEDLY FIRED SHOTS AT THE VICTIM, WHO RETURNED GUNFIRE:

GILL SAYS SHANK AND THE VICTIM HAD BEEN IN A DISPUTE EARLIER THIS YEAR:

SHANK WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON CHARGES OF ASSAULT WITH INTENT TO INFLICT SERIOUS INJURY, TRAFFICKING STOLEN WEAPONS USED IN A CRIME, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A DOMESTIC ABUSE OFFENDER AND MARIJUANA RELATED DRUG CHARGES.

HIS BOND WAS SET AT $23,300.