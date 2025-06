SOUTH DAKOTA CONFIRMS WEST NILE VIRUS IN TWO LOCATIONS

THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH HAS CONFIRMED THE STATE’S FIRST CASES OF WEST NILE VIRUS THIS SEASON.

WEST NILE WAS DETECTED IN MOSQUITO POOLS IN MINNEHAHA COUNTY AND IN ABERDEEN.

YOU CAN TAKE SIMPLE STEPS TO PROTECT YOURSELF AGAINST THE MOSQUITO-BORNE VIRUS.

THAT INCLUDES APPLYING INSECT REPELLENT, WEARING LONG SLEEVES, AND REMOVING STANDING WATER WHERE MOSQUITOES BREED.

SYMPTOMS OF WEST NILE VIRUS INCLUDE FEVER, HEADACHE, RASH, SWOLLEN LYMPH NODES, AND ACHY JOINTS.