NCC Ranked #1 in Iowa for Non-Credit Workforce Training Outcome

Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa Community College (NCC) has earned the distinction of being the top-ranked community college in Iowa for non-credit workforce training outcomes. According to the Iowa Department of Education’s report titled Noncredit Program Outcomes: Iowa Community Colleges, Academic Year 2018 to Academic Year 2022, published in September 2024, NCC leads all 15 Iowa community colleges in combined wage gains and employment increases among individuals completing short-term, non-credit training programs.

The annual report serves as a key indicator of how Iowa’s community colleges are preparing individuals for the workforce through short-term, employer-aligned training and informs workforce development strategies across the state.

According to the report, NCC ranks:

First overall in non-credit workforce training outcomes

Fourth in the state for median quarterly wages among completers age 25 and older

Third in the state for median quarterly wages among completers under age 25

The data, which mirrors NCC’s credit program placement report, confirms that the college’s non-credit programs provide immediate value—preparing Iowans for in-demand careers and improving both earnings and job stability.

Among completers over age 25, median annual wages reached $58,428, a 7.25% increase from wages one year prior to training. These graduates earned 12.1% more than the statewide average for non-credit completers. Employment also rose from 91.1% to 93.5%.

Among completers under age 25, median annual wages reached $41,268, a 45% increase from the year prior. These completers earned 43% more than the statewide average for non-credit learners in the same age group. Employment increased from 90.3% to 95.4%. “These numbers validate the impact of NCC’s workforce training programs,” said Jason Anderson, Director of Workforce & Economic Development. “Whether someone is launching a career or making a change later in life, our non-credit certificate courses are helping people gain skills, earn more, and find meaningful work. We’re proud to help drive that kind of transformation in Northwest Iowa.”

Anderson noted that for many individuals, these short-term programs are a springboard to further education. “These courses give people the chance to test the waters of college and build confidence,” he said. “Sometimes a certificate is the end goal—but often, it’s just the beginning. Once they experience success, many students go on to pursue a degree.”

Students and local employers alike affirm the value of NCC’s training. Chris Hinrichsen, Maintenance Manager for Sig International, completed the Industrial Maintenance course and shared, “I took the class to further my knowledge of PLCs, but found every segment to be very informative. I have used the things I’ve learned almost every day. The problem-solving techniques I learned save significant time in troubleshooting common problems that come up. I would recommend the course to even the most experienced Maintenance Tech.”

Brandon Andersen, Technical Instructor at Interstates in Sioux Center, Iowa, who oversaw training for their Applications Programmer Apprenticeship Program, also praised the partnership with NCC. “The Applications Programmer Training Program elevated our Apprentices from complete novices in the field of Industrial Automation to a level comparable to traditional year-long programs in just three months,” said Andersen. “Using their excellent lab equipment and the practical lab exercises designed for that equipment, our participants had the opportunity to test their newly gained knowledge in a practical and engaging way. The program’s flexibility allowed the curriculum to directly align with our specific on-the-job training; integrating classroom fundamentals with day-to-day operations, resulting in immediate, impactful skill development catered directly towards our needs.”

NCC’s non-credit training programs are closely aligned with local industry needs. Programs such as Introduction to Manufacturing, Industrial Maintenance, Microsoft Office Skills, and Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training were all developed in direct response to employer demand across Northwest Iowa.

NCC’s expanded CDL training program is scheduled to open soon, supported by the Iowa CDL Infrastructure Grant. The funding contributed to the development of NCC’s new Transportation Training Center, which will include dedicated office space, an indoor training facility, and equipment storage when completed. This strategic investment helps meet the growing demand in the transportation and logistics industries while creating pathways to high-wage careers for individuals across Northwest Iowa. Anderson also noted that NCC works with state and federal funding partners to offer many of these programs at no cost or minimal charge, helping remove financial barriers to workforce entry.

These outcomes reflect NCC’s deep commitment to strengthening families, communities, and the regional economy through high-impact, accessible training. NCC is dedicated to training the local workforce and providing educational opportunities that help individuals earn a sustainable wage and build their lives right here in our region. To learn more about NCC’s non-credit workforce training and certificate courses, visit nwicc.edu/continuing-education/continuing-education-courses/, or contact Kalie Kruger, Coordinator of Continuing Education, at (712) 324-5066 ext. 378 or kkruger@nwicc.edu.