MCGOWAN ANNOUNCES RUN FOR 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT

THE PRESIDENT OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IS RUNNING FOR IOWA’S FOURTH DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL SEAT.

CHRIS MCGOWAN OFFICALLY ANNOUNCED HIS CAMPAIGN WEDNESDAY MORNING:

MCGOWAN IS THE FIRST REPUBLICAN TO LAUNCH A CAMPAIGN IN THE DISTRICT THAT’S REPRESENTED BY G-O-P CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA, WHO’S TAKEN STEPS TO RUN FOR GOVERNOR.

MCGOWAN IS A SIOUX CITY NATIVE, A VETERAN OF THE IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD AND AN ATTORNEY WHO LEADS THE PRIVATE, NON-PROFIT SIOUXLAND INITIATIVE AS WELL AS THE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.

THE 58-YEAR-OLD MCGOWAN IS A FOURTH GENERATION IOWAN WHOSE MOTHER WAS RAISED ON A FARM NEAR FONDA AND HIS FATHER GREW UP IN SIOUX CITY:

MCGOWAN IS OPPOSED TO GRANTING CARBON PIPELINE DEVELOPERS EMINENT DOMAIN AUTHORITY TO SEIZE LAND FROM UNWILLING PROPERTY OWNERS.

AS FOR TRUMP’S TARIFF AGENDA, MCGOWAN SAYS SOME BUSINESS LEADERS HAVE EXPRESSED CONCERNS, BUT THERE ARE EQUAL NUMBER OF BUSINESS LEADERS WHO UNDERSTAND THE PRESIDENT’S PRIORITY…TO MAKE SURE THAT OUR FARMERS, SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS AND MANUFACTURERS HAVE ACCCESS TO A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD AND HE SAYS HE ABSOLUTELY SUPPORTS THAT.