LifeServe Blood Center & Wings Air Rescue Host Blood Drive

Sioux City, IA — When the sun is shining, the music is playing, and you’re living your best summer life, donating blood may not be on your bucket list. However, summer is one of the most critical times of the year for blood donation. LifeServe Blood Center and Wings Air Rescue are partnering up to save lives on Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Wings Air Rescue (6101 Pershing Street).

With schools out and regular routines on hold, blood donations tend to drop, but the need stays strong. Hospital patients don’t get a summer break, and local lives depend on a steady blood supply every day. That’s where you come in: the best time to save lives is right now.

To schedule your lifesaving donation appointment, visit lifeserve.info/wings628 or call 800-287-4903.