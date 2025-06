CASTELLANOS-ROSALES GUILTY OF 1ST DEGREE MURDER

IT DID NOT TAKE LONG FOR A UNION COUNTY JURY TO FIND 41-YEAR-OLD ALFREDO CASTELLANOS-ROSALES GUILTY OF FIRST-DEGREE MURDER IN THE 2023 STABBING DEATH OF JORDAN BEARDSHEAR IN HER DAKOTA DUNES APARTMENT.

AFTER THE JURY RECEIVED THE CASE WEDNESDAY, THEY DELIBERATED FOR ONLY ABOUT TWO HOURS BEFORE REACHING THEIR VERDICT.

THE TRIAL IN ELK POINT LASTED JUST OVER A WEEK.

DURING THE TRIAL, CASTELLANOS-ROSALES TOOK THE STAND TO DENY THAT HE HAD MURDERED THE 23-YEAR-OLD BEARDSHEAR, WHO HE FATHERED A CHILD WITH.

AFTER HER BODY WAS FOUND AT THE WELLINGTON APARTMENTS, THEIR YOUNG SON WAS MISSING, BUT WAS LATER FOUND WITH BEARDSHEAR’S MOTHER.

CASTELLANOS-ROSALES FLED THE COUNTRY AND WAS LATER ARRESTED IN MEXICO AND EXTRADITED BACK TO THE UNITED STATES.

A SENTENCING DATE IN THE CASE WILL BE SET IN THE NEAR FUTURE.