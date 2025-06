NEBRASKA PATROL CALLS FOR BETTER DRIVER SAFETY AWARENESS

A NEBRASKA STATE TROOPER REMAINED HOSPITALIZED TUESDAY AFTER THE PATROL CAR SHE WAS IN WAS STRUCK BY A BOX TRUCK WHILE SHE WAS ASSISTING THE OMAHA POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH TRAFFIC CONTROL AT ANOTHER CRASH SCENE.

COLONEL BRYAN WAUGH, THE HEAD OF THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL, SAYS THREE TROOPER’S PARKED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN STRUCK BY OTHERS WHILE THEY ASSISTED AT THE SCENE OF OTHER ACCIDENTS IN THE PAST TWO WEEKS:

WAUGH SAYS THE TROOPER STRUCK IN MONDAY NIGHT’S COLLISION SUFFERED NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES:

WAUGH SAYS THE THREE CRASHES INVOLVING HIS TROOPERS ARE BEING INVESTIGATED BY OTHER POLICE OR SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENTS THAT THE PATROL WAS ASSISTING:

NEBRASKA CURRENTLY HAS 167 ACTIVE WORK ZONES ON STATE HIGHWAYS AND INTERSTATES TAKING PLACE.