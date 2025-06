MAYOR QUESTIONS NEED FOR SOUTH LAKEPORT ROUNDABOUT

SIOUX CITY IS LOOKING INTO PUTTING A ROUNDABOUT AT SINGING HILLS DRIVE AND SOUTH LAKEPORT STREET IN THE FUTURE, AS WELL AS A TRAFFIC SIGNAL INSTALLATION AT THE SUNNYBROOK DRIVE AND HIGHWAY 20 NORTHBOUND OFF RAMP.

THE CITY’S ENGINEERING DIVISION WOULD SUBMIT A GRANT APPLICATION TO THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAFE STREETS AND ROADS FOR ALL GRANT PROGRAM.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT VOICED SOME CONCERNS AT MONDAY’S CITY COUNCIL MEETING:

GRANTAP1 OC……….ISN’T EVEN DONE YET. :19

CITY ENGINEER GORDON PHAIR SAYS NEITHER OPTION IS IN THE CITY CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS BUDGET PLAN AT THIS POINT:

GRANTAP2 OC………ONE OF THE TWO. :14

THE MAYOR QUESTIONED WHY WOULDN’T THE CITY INSTALL SIGNALS THAT ARE LESS EXPENSIVE THAN A ROUNDABOUT?

GRANTAP3 OC…..A MILLION TWO. :14

THE MAYOR ALSO VOICED CONCERNS TO PHAIR OVER SUDDENLY FUNDING A PROJECT THAT ISN’T IN THE CITY’S CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS PLAN:

GRANTAP4 OC………FORWARD WITH IT. :30

THE GRANT WOULD COVERS 80% OF ELIGIBLE CONSTRUCTION COSTS WITH THE REMAINING 20% TO BE MATCHED BY THE CITY.

THERE’S NO GUARANTEE THE CITY WILL BE AWARDED THE GRANT AND THE APPLICATION DEADLINE IS THURSDAY OF THIS WEEK.

AT THE MAYOR’S URGING, THE COUNCIL AMENDED THE APPLICATION FOR A TRAFFIC LIGHT OPTION AT SINGING HILLS AND SOUTH LAKEPORT TO BE POSSIBLE OR A ROUNDABOUT.