Laborshed Study Ongoing in Siouxland

Sioux City, IA — The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and The Siouxland Initiative are partnering with Iowa Workforce Development (IWD) and Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) to complete a laborshed employment study for the Siouxland area.

The IWD conducts laborshed studies to provide community leaders, economic developers, site selectors and existing or prospective employers with a flexible tool for understanding the workforce characteristics of their local labor market.

According to the IWD, a laborshed is “the area or region from which an employment center draws its commuting workers. It shows the distribution of these workers regardless of political boundaries. Laborshed studies also address underemployment, availability of labor and likeliness of the employed or not employed to change or accept employment. Other topics covered within a Laborshed analysis include: current and desired occupations, wages, hours worked, job search resources and distance willing to commute to work.”

IWD has sent letters to Siouxland businesses (human resource managers) requesting each business complete an employee zip code reporting form. They encourage business to participate by completing the form.