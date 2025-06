GRASSLEY OPTIMISTIC SENATE WILL PASS BIG BUDGET BILL

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS HE AND FELLOW REPUBLICANS ARE FORGING AHEAD WITH THE WIDE-RANGING SO-CALLED BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL.

HE REMAINS HOPEFUL THEY CAN PASS THE MASSIVE TAX-AND-SPENDING CUT PACKAGE BY THE WHITE HOUSE’S DEADLINE OF JULY 4TH.

CGBILL1 OC……”GET IT DONE” :11

THE SENATE’S PARLIAMENTARIAN HAS REMOVED SEVERAL KEY ELEMENTS FROM THE BILL, INCLUDING A PROVISION THAT WOULD HAVE PREVENTED PEOPLE WHO AREN’T DOCUMENTED FROM GETTING BENEFITS FROM THE SUPPLEMENTAL NUTRITION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM, OR SNAP.

CGBILL2 OC…..OBEY OUR LAWS” :12

REPORTS SAY THE PARLIAMENTARIAN ALSO REMOVED A MEASURE FOR PRICE SUPPORTS ON A HOST OF FARM COMMODITIES.

ANOTHER MEASURE WAS REPORTEDLY REMOVED THAT WOULD HAVE CREATED A FRAMEWORK FOR THE SALE OF SOME 250-MILLION ACRES OF FEDERAL LAND NOW OWNED BY THE U-S FOREST SERVICE AND THE BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT.

THE PLOTS ARE IN 11 WESTERN STATES, BUT NOT IN IOWA.