FORMER VOICE OF THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS PASSES AWAY

DAVE NITZ DIED TUESDAY MORNING AT THE AGE OF 82 FOLLOWING A LONG ILLNESS.

NITZ DID THE PLAY BY PLAY FOR EXPLORERS BASEBALL ON KSCJ FROM 2009-17.

HE SPENT 50 YEARS AS THE VOICE OF LOUISIANA TECH FOOTBALL, BASKETBALL, AND BASEBALL, STARTING IN 1974, AND RETIRING AFTER THE 2024 BULLDOG BASEBALL SEASON.

NITZ IS SURVIVED BY HIS WIFE, MARLENE, OF BARBOURSVILLE, WEST VIRGINIA, AND THEIR CHILDREN JAMIE, JEFF, AND JAY.

THE FAMILY IS PLANNING A PRIVATE MEMORIAL SERVICE, ACCORDING TO LOUISIANA TECH.