FIREWORKS TO RETURN TO MT. RUSHMORE JULY 4TH 2026

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR LARRY RHODEN AND U.S.SECRETARY OF THE INTERIOR DOUG BURGUM HAVE ANNOUNCED THAT THE STATE OF SOUTH DAKOTA AND THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR ARE MOVING FORWARD WITH PLANNING FOR THE MOUNT RUSHMORE FIREWORKS CELEBRATION TO CELEBRATE AMERICA’S 250TH BIRTHDAY IN 2026.

BACK IN FEBRUARY, GOVERNOR RHODEN AND SECRETARY BURGUM AGREED THAT FIREWORKS WILL RETURN TO MOUNT RUSHMORE FOR AMERICA’S 250TH BIRTHDAY IN 2026 AND THE MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT SIGNED TUESDAY SERVES AS THE LEGAL BINDING DOCUMENT.

GOVERNOR RHODEN RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING “SOUTH DAKOTA IS THE EPITOME OF FREEDOM, SO IT IS ONLY FITTING TO THROW THE BIGGEST BIRTHDAY PARTY EVER FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA IN OUR BACKYARD, AND I AM GRATEFUL FOR SECRETARY BURGUM AND PRESIDENT TRUMP’S PARTNERSHIP”.

RHODEN HAS INVITED PRESIDENT TRUMP TO ATTEND THE CELEBRATION.