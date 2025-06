EARLEYWINE SERVES FINAL MEETING AS SC SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT

MONDAY EVENING WAS THE FINAL TIME SIOUX CITY SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR. ROD EARLEYWINE TOOK PART IN A CITY SCHOOL BOARD MEETING.

DR. EARLEYWINE WAS HIRED IN APRIL OF 2022 AS INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT TO REPLACE DR. PAUL GAUSMAN WHO WAS HIRED BY THE LINCOLN, NEBRASKA SCHOOL DISTRICT.

AROUND A YEAR LATER THE SCHOOL BOARD HIRED EARLEYWINE TO SERVE FULL TIME AS SUPERINTENDENT.

IN SEPTEMBER OF 2024, HE ANNOUNCED THAT HE WOULD

RETIRE AS OF JULY 1ST OF 2025:

FORMER SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL THANKED EARLEYWINE FOR HIS SERVICE:

DR. EARLEYWINE SERVED 43 YEARS IN PUBLIC EDUCATION, INCLUDING 15 YEARS AS THE SUPERINTENDENT OF THE SGT. BLUFF LUTON SCHOOL DISTRICT AND 12 YEARS OS THE SGT. BLUFF MIDDLE SCHOOL PRINCIPAL.

DR, JUAN CORDOVA WAS NAMED AS SIOUX CITY’S NEW SUPERINTENDENT IN FEBRUARY.

