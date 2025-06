WHITSON LAUNCH DELAYED AGAIN

IT WILL BE EVEN LONGER NOW FOR ASTRONAUT PEGGY WHITSON OF IOWA AND HER AXIOM 4 SPACE CREW TO BE LAUNCHED ON A MISSION TO THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION.

NASA, AXIOM SPACE, AND SPACEX SAY THEY DECIDED TO STAND DOWN FROM A LAUNCH SUNDAY MORNING FROM THE KENNEDY SPACE CENTER.

A NASA SPOKESPERSON SAYS THEY NEED MORE TIME TO EVALUATE SPACE STATION OPERATIONS AFTER RECENT REPAIR WORK IN THE REAR SEGMENT OF THE ORBITAL LABORATORY’S SERVICE MODULE.

WHITSON AND HER THREE FELLOW ASTRONAUTS FROM INDIA, POLAND, AND HUNGARY REMAIN QUARANTINED IN FLORIDA.

THIS WILL BE THE FIFTH SPACE MISSION FOR WHITSON.

A NEW LAUNCH DATE WILL NOW BE DECIDED IN THE COMING DAYS.

FILE PHOTO