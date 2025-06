WATER MAIN BREAK CLOSES SIOUX CITY ART CENTER THROUGH WEDNESDAY

THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER WILL BE CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC ON TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY BECAUSE OF A WATER MAIN ISSUE AFFECTING WATER ACCESS TO THE BUILDING.

THE ISSUE IS SEPARATE FROM THE NEBRASKA STREET WATER MAIN REPLACEMENT PROJECT.

CITY OFFICIALS SAY THE LEAK IS EXTERNAL AND HAS NOT CAUSED ANY DAMAGE INSIDE THE ART CENTER.

SUMMER ART CAMP AND OTHER SCHEDULED CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS IN THE GILCHRIST LEARNING CENTER ACROSS FROM THE MAIN ART CENTER BUILDING WILL CONTINUE AS SCHEDULED, AS THAT AREA IS NOT AFFECTED BY THE PLUMBING PROBLEM.